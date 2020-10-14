Paul Meader Buys 10,766 Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) insider Paul Meader acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,966.84 ($10,408.73).

LBOW stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.80.

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.