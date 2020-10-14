Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,620 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.