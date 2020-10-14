Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paychex stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

