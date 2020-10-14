Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $186.73 and last traded at $182.42, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.94.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.
In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.97, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.