Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $186.73 and last traded at $182.42, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.94.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.97, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

