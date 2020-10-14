Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

