Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

Paypal stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 197,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

