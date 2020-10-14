Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Peloton stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $131.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 63.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

