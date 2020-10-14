Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

PENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

PENN stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,617. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

