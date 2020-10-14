Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 332,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Pentair by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

