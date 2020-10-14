PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $143.26. 74,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

