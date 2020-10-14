Perion Network Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perion Network in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

PERI opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Perion Network by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

