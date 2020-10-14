PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

