Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 13

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $474.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.75 ($4.53).
