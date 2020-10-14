Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PLI stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.75 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $474.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.57.
About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.