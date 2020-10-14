Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 670,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 446,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $906.17 million, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $644,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,094 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Personalis by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

