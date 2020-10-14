Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.74 ($26.75).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of UG stock opened at €15.42 ($18.14) on Wednesday. Peugeot has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.95.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.