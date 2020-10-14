PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

GHY opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

