Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $52.50. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 17,158 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHTM shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67.

In other news, insider Stephane Gibon purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,360,820 shares of company stock worth $118,592,640.

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

