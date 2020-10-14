Pinnacle Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

