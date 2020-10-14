Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

