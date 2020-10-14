Pinnacle Bank Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,578,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,582.86. 57,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,522.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,424.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

