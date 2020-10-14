Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

