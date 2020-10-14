Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.73 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.