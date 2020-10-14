Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

