Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

