Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHD stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

