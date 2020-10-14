Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.