Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MAV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Pioneer Municipal High has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

