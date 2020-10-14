Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:MHI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.