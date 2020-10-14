Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
NYSE:MHI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.54.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
