Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
Read More: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.