Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

