Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

