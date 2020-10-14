Piper Sandler Increases Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target to $31.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

