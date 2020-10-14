PIVX Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. PIVX has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bittrex, Livecoin and Graviex. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00027738 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinbe, Graviex, Bisq, Binance, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

