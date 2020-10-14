PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. PJT Partners traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

