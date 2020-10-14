Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.02.
About Plato Income Maximiser
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.