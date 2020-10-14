Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.11

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 320091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,973.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,118,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,085. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 63.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 251,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

