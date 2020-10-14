PNC Financial Services Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 98.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

