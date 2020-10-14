PNC Financial Services Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 98.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.
Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
