PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.68 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.68, Briefing.com reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

