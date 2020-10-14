PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.68 EPS

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.68, Briefing.com reports. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PNC stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
Featured Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.