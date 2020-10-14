Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $304,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock worth $1,192,919 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.