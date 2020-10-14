PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of PPG Industries worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $137.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

