PPL (NYSE:PPL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PPL by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 180,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PPL by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,896 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

