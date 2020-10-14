Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 253.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,228 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Proofpoint worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Proofpoint by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,826. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.