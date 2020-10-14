Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,218 shares of company stock worth $7,242,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

