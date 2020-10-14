ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.94

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 150721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 122,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 78,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 437.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.