ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.40

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 1461630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

