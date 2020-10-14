ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.21

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 729589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

