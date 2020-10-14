Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €13.35 by Berenberg Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €13.35 ($15.71) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €11.20 ($13.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

