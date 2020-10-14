Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. 50,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.