Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,642 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 276,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.