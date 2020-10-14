Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 128,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

